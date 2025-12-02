Mickoski says he will not push for an additional term as party leader

In a TV interview, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski dicussed the coming Congress of VMRO-DPMNE, where he is expected to secure re-election as party leader. According to the VMRO statute, Mickoski is limited to three four year terms as party leader and this would be his last term, after which the party will have to elect a new leader in late 2029. The Prime Minister dismissed media questions about whether he intends to change the statute to secure additional terms, or to maybe run for the non-partisan position of President of the country.

I have two sons and I see VMRO-DPMNE as my third child. But yes, this will be my last term as leader of VMRO-DPMNE – if I receive the support of the party delegates. I have no intention to support changes to the statute in this part, Mickoski said. The clause in the statute limiting party leaders to three terms was put in place to prevent capture of the party or the country.

The Prime Minister said that some changes are possible in the Government after the Congress, in spring, including expanding and reinforcing segments of the departments.