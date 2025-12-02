Mass resignations in SDSM

The entire Executive Board of SDSM resigned today, except for party leader Venko Filipce. The move comes after the disastrous showing of the opposition party in the local elections where they gained only one major urban center.

The resignations include deputy party leader Fani Karanfilovska, the vice-presidents of the party, the general and organizational secretaries and all Executive Board members. Filipce said that he will now begin a period of strengthening the party with new officials, internal reorganization and “bringing new energy to SDSM”.