Boki 13, Janeva and other SPO prosecutors are extorting a businessman, news site reports

MKD news site reports that a group of former SPO prosecutors were extorting a businessman who was already a target of the disgraced group.

According to the MKD report, the prosecutors include SPO’s former chief prosecutor Katica Janeva, who was already sentenced for extorting businessman Orce Kamcev, and her former underlings Lile Stefanova and Burim Rustemi. They were allegedly reinforced by showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who was sentenced along with Janeva for the original “Racket” scandal.

MKD did not reveal the name of the targeted businessman, but writes that he was already prosecuted by Janeva in her original term. State prosecutors are now allegedly gathering evidence to determine whether they can prosecute the SPO team for this renewed allegation of extortion.