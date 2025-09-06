VMRO-DPMNE calls on state prosecutors to urgently investigate the wiretapping scandal

VMRO-DPMNE called on chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski to urgently begin investigating the major surveillance scandal that was disclosed by the ANB agency, following a review of the work of its past management. According to ANB, which submitted all documents to the state prosecutors, targets of this surveillance done under the Zaev regime were then opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski and critical journalists.

The judiciary needs to sober up and get to work. They are not paid by the public to hide behind plain press releases and remain silent when they should be the loudest. The office of state prosecutors should have begun an investigation by now and disclosed all allegations about the biggest wiretapping and surveillance scandal so far. But, Ljupco Kocevski’s office remains silent for days, said the ruling party in its statement.

According to the statement, it’s possible that Kocevski himself was informed about the wiretapping, in his capacity as prosecutor in charge of approving such requests from the ANB. “SDSM involved not just the security services but also the office of state prosecutors in its scheme that was used to preserve it in power. That is why we need an urgent investigation that will reveal all the facts and all the persons who were involved”, VMRO-DPMNE adds in its statement.