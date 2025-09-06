Nikoloski: construction grew by over 7 percent, contributed to the economic growth in the second quarter

The economy grew by 3.4 percent in the second quarter and a significant factor in its growth was the rise in construction, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. In a social media comment, Nikoloski said that construction grew by 7.3 percent in this period, while transportation grew by 6 percent.

With increased activities in road construction, the railroad investments and the projects of local importance, the third quarter of the year will show even better results, Nikoloski said.

Another section of the long delayed Ohrid – Kicevo highway is set to be opened on Sunday.