Mickoski: the unemployment rate dropped to 11.5 percent

The unemployment rate dropped to 11.5 percent, one percent lower than the same quarter last year, informed today Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This means about 10,000 new jobs opened between 2024 and 2025, and 7,000 less citizens who registered as unemployed. This gives security and future to thousands of families, said the Prime Minister.

Adding to the good economic news, Mickoski informed that exports grew by 4.7 percent, while imports by 4.35 percent.

This is the result of our responsible policies. While the opposition is spreading defeatism and hopes for our failure, we deliver results, the Prime Minister added.