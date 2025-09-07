Another section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway opened

A new section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway was opened to public today. The 17 kilometer section is between Klimestani and Ohrid and completes the southern, lower section of the highway, where construction practically stopped under the SDSM – DUI Government.

We are changing the picture. We are showing that there are results where once were only delays. The Kicevo – Ohrid highway is of strategic importance for our country, the main artery that connects the rest of the country to Ohrid – the tourist and cultural pearl, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister noted that this is the fourth important road that was opened to the public in the past year and a half, after the expressways from Gradsko to Prilep and Stracin to Kriva Palanka, and the previous 20 kilometer section of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway.