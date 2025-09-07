Major fire in the Vincinni plant in Vinica

A dozen firefighters and workers were injured in a major fire in Vinica, that engulfed the Makprogres plant. The confectionery is best known for its Vincinni products and some of the injured firemen sustained burns to their feet when they were stuck in a storehouse with melted sugar.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from neighboring cities had to come help their colleagues from Vinica. Thirteen men were hospitalized, and all are in stable condition.

The Chamber of Commerce announced that it will form a crisis center to make sure that the plant is reopened quickly.