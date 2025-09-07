 Skip to main content
07.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 7 September 2025

Major fire in the Vincinni plant in Vinica

Macedonia

07.09.2025

A dozen firefighters and workers were injured in a major fire in Vinica, that engulfed the Makprogres plant. The confectionery is best known for its Vincinni products and some of the injured firemen sustained burns to their feet when they were stuck in a storehouse with melted sugar.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from neighboring cities had to come help their colleagues from Vinica. Thirteen men were hospitalized, and all are in stable condition.

The Chamber of Commerce announced that it will form a crisis center to make sure that the plant is reopened quickly.

Related Articles

Culture  | 07.09.2025
Mickoski: no more neglecting of the historic foundations of our identity
Macedonia  | 07.09.2025
Zaev’s secret service chief admits he was spying on VMRO and on journalists
Economy  | 06.09.2025
Nikoloski: construction grew by over 7 percent, contributed to the economic growth in the second quarter