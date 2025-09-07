 Skip to main content
Zaev’s secret service chief admits he was spying on VMRO and on journalists

07.09.2025

Viktor Dimovski, former director of the ANB security agency, acknowledged that his agents were spying on critical journalists and on then opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

In a TV interview, Dimovski confirmed that “one journalist” was reported by the agency for publishing classified documents. Ljupco Zlatev from Lider radio was prosecuted by the Zaev regime for disclosing evidence that ANB is removing agents who are not SDSM friendly. Zlatev is currently reporting that his dossier prepapred by the ANB is hundreds of pages long and includes evidence of his surveillance and wiretapping.

Regarding the allegations of spying on the VMRO-DPMNE party and its leader, Dimovski, an old Communist era secret police chief notorious for spying on Macedonian emigrants in the Western countries, said that “we have obligations linked to our NATO membership, there were important events in the country and we had several election cycles – we had to exchange information with our partner services and to make assessments about the threat levels ahead of such events”.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, this is clear acknowledgement that the ANB was spying on the opposition for political reasons.

