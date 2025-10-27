Boki 13: SDSM funded its 2017 local elections campaign with dark money

In a new interview, former SDSM party insider Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 disclosed how that party used dark money to fund its 2017 local elections campaign. The showman and TV station owner was close confidant of many SDSM officials, until he faced charges for extortion on behalf of former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and was sentenced for racketeering.

I lobbied SDSM to nominate Stefan Bogoev as Mayor in Karpos. That was accepted in exchange for my support for Petre Silegov to become Mayor of Skopje – Silegov personally asked me for my support. There were money coming from all kinds of sources for the local elections. Black bags of money that were going around, Jovanovski says in his interview.

He was sentenced for extorting businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev to the tune of 1.5 million EUR, using the unprecedented prosecution power held by Janeva and her political patron – SDSM leader and then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Jovanovski blamed his former friend Bogoev of using the mayoral position he got for extortion, but said that he never paid him back for his financial support.