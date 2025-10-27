 Skip to main content
27.10.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 27 October 2025

Kicevo Mayor recorded cursing his own city

Macedonia

27.10.2025

A new audio recording of Kicevo Mayor Fatmir Dehari was shared online. While the previous recordings showed the key DUI party candidate in the second round of local elections sexually harassing a female employee, the new recording has him cursing his own city.

“F… Kicevo”, says Dehari, apparently discussing financial transfers to the city.

The recording was posted at a social media channel that often uploads videos of Albanian politicians in Macedonia. Kicevo is a must-win for DUI, which lost all high profile races in the first round of the elections. Dehari, a former UCK guerrilla commander, faces the VMRO-DPMNE candidate doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 27.10.2025
Boki 13: SDSM funded its 2017 local elections campaign with dark money
Macedonia  | 27.10.2025
Skopje trash crisis: police detains head of the garbage collection company
Macedonia  | 26.10.2025
Brvenica: Mickoski strongly condemns nationalist comments from VLEN mayoral candidate