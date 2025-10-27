Kicevo Mayor recorded cursing his own city

A new audio recording of Kicevo Mayor Fatmir Dehari was shared online. While the previous recordings showed the key DUI party candidate in the second round of local elections sexually harassing a female employee, the new recording has him cursing his own city.

“F… Kicevo”, says Dehari, apparently discussing financial transfers to the city.

The recording was posted at a social media channel that often uploads videos of Albanian politicians in Macedonia. Kicevo is a must-win for DUI, which lost all high profile races in the first round of the elections. Dehari, a former UCK guerrilla commander, faces the VMRO-DPMNE candidate doctor Aleksandar Jovanovski.