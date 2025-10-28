DUI affiliated heads of the Skopje garbage removal company will spend a month in detention

The Skopje court ordered Sabahudin Rustemi and Aki Saiti, the director and manager in the Skopje garbage removal company KHS, into detention for 30 days. Both were charged with endangering the environment of the city after KHS all but stopped collecting garbage for weeks ahead of the local elections.

Both are officials of the now opposition DUI party that is allied with outgoing Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska and it’s believed that they were holding back their workers for political purposes.

According to the charges, this caused the creation of small dump sites across the city and spread pollution in the ground, water and air.