Skopje gets a direct flight link to Madrid

Madrid was added to the list of European capitals that has a direct flight connection with Skopje. A Wizz Air flight, subsidised as part of the Government program, will operate three times a week.

This connection will be very important for the development of tourism, business and cultural exchange. Along with TAV, we prepared a new strategy for subsidies, an innovative approach in this regard and we have doubled the subsidies to 9 EUR per passenger arriving to Skopje and 12 EUR to Ohrid. I can now proudly say that we have seen a 7 percent increase in the number of passengers in the first 10 months of the year, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.