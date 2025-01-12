 Skip to main content
13.01.2025
Monday, 13 January 2025

Bulgarian activists honor Mara Buneva in Skopje, demand changes to the Constitution

Macedonia

12.01.2025

A group of dozen Bulgarian activists gathered in downtown Skopje today to honor Mara Buneva, who assassinated Serbian colonel Prelic on January 14th 1928.

The gathering took place at the site of the assassination, on the Vardar river quay in downtown Skopje, where the young woman killed the notorious officer of the Serbian occupation forces, after which she killed herself. Buneva is honored mainly in Bulgaria and by Bulgarians in Macedonia. The group organized a service in her honor at the St. Dimitrija church.

During the gathering the group urged Macedonia to meet the Bulgarian request that the Bulgarian community is added to the Constitution. Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks until this demand is met, while the Macedonian Government demands reciprocity in issues of national minorities and guarantees that this will be the last nationalist style demand Bulgaria raises in the course of the EU accession talks.

