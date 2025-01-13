Opening of the Vevcani carnival

The Vevcani carnival began today with the traditional masked parade. Over the next two days, the mountainous town will be the center of this ancient tradition, with its citizens donning pagan and modern – often politically inspired – masks.

It’s believed that the carnival is over a millennia old, and it mixes pagan and Christian traditions in the choice of the masks. Given the rebellious nature of the town, the masks regularly feature world and domestic political leaders, often in unflattering styles, as well as mocking of political and religious movements.

Pajak, Area and Zabranjeno Pusenje performed yesterday, and this evening, the main stars are Ljubojna and Naum Petreski.