 Skip to main content
13.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Monday, 13 January 2025

Opening of the Vevcani carnival

Culture

13.01.2025

The Vevcani carnival began today with the traditional masked parade. Over the next two days, the mountainous town will be the center of this ancient tradition, with its citizens donning pagan and modern – often politically inspired – masks.

It’s believed that the carnival is over a millennia old, and it mixes pagan and Christian traditions in the choice of the masks. Given the rebellious nature of the town, the masks regularly feature world and domestic political leaders, often in unflattering styles, as well as mocking of political and religious movements.

Pajak, Area and Zabranjeno Pusenje performed yesterday, and this evening, the main stars are Ljubojna and Naum Petreski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 12.01.2025
Rescue operation in a village near Kocani
Balkans  | 10.01.2025
Bulgarian politician who called for unification with Macedonia is a strongly pro-Russian nationalist
Macedonia  | 10.01.2025
Grubi ran bills of tens of thousands of euros with kebab restaurants