Ilire Dauti intends to vacate her position as head of Parliament’s welfare commission

Despite the opinion of Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi, that the vote to remove Ilire Dauti as head of the parliamentary Commission on welfare issues is not binding, Dauti herself believes that she has to vacate the position. Dauti, from the DUI alligned Alliance of Albanians, accused the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party of joining Levica to vote against her, but her main criticism is reserved for the Albanian VLEN coalition.

The Parliament is acting under diktate from Levica and VMRO. The terms set by Levica were accepted by Afrim Gashi. I will continue to act freely and independently as a member of Parliament, Dauti said.Gashi, eager not to give DUI and the Alliance of Albanians an opportunity to score points on nationalist issues, says that Dauti can remain in her position and that the vote is not binding. The vote against Dauti was proposed by Levica after she refused to advance a proposed law to improve welfare rights of veterans – an issue that is generally supported by the Macedonian parties and opposed by the Albanian ones, due to the legacy of the 2001 civil war.

Other VLEN leaders, such as Deputy Prime Minister Izet Mexhiti, also believe that Dauti can keep her position. Mexhiti pointed out to the failure of the DUI led coalition to gather votes for their attempt to remove him from the position in the Government – a motion that was supported only by three members of Parliament. “Many people in DUI are considering changing sides and joining us in VLEN. And our door is open”, said Mexhiti, after DUI failed to keep its own group in Parliament under control.