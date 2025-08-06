Classes at home or in hospital for students with health issues

The Education Ministry is reviewing the needs for students from Kocani, who were injured in the Pulse nightclub disaster, to study from home. Education Minister Vesna Janevska said that this will also apply to students with serious illnesses, who may need to attend school while in hospital.

Teachers who will be assigned to these children will visit them in their homes, if the conditions permit, or will conduct classes online. This will keep them motivated and prevent them from losing the year, said Janevska.