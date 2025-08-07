Parliament set to schedule local elections for October 19th

Parliament plans to begin the local elections process on Friday or Saturday, and to schedule the first round for October 19th and the second round for November 2nd.

A total of 80 municipalities and the city of Skopje will elect mayors and council members in the most massive elections held in Macedonia. The State Electoral Commission will hold a public session on Friday or Saturday to share all details about the deadlines linked with the elections.

Major parties have already announced their candidates for the main races, including the capital Skopje, where VMRO and SDSM are expected to lead the fight, and Cair – which will serve as the main battleground for the Albanian parties VLEN and DUI. The official nominations will be confirmed 30 days ahead of the elections and the campaign will begin 20 days before the elections.