Customs agents break up a large car smuggling ring

Customs and police agents took out a network of car importers and customs officers who were trading with used cars. Customs director Boban Nikolovski said that a total of 35 cars were seized and that the damages to the budget in this case came up to 9 million denars.



Criminal charges are filed against 19 individuals and 5 legal entities. they are charged with customs fraud, hiding of ill obtained gains, forgery and abuse of office. Additional individuals are going to be charged, some of whom are already under investigation, said Nikolovski.