 Skip to main content
04.01.2025
Republika English Latest news
Saturday, 4 January 2025

Customs agents break up a large car smuggling ring

Macedonia

03.01.2025

Customs and police agents took out a network of car importers and customs officers who were trading with used cars. Customs director Boban Nikolovski said that a total of 35 cars were seized and that the damages to the budget in this case came up to 9 million denars.

Criminal charges are filed against 19 individuals and 5 legal entities. they are charged with customs fraud, hiding of ill obtained gains, forgery and abuse of office. Additional individuals are going to be charged, some of whom are already under investigation, said Nikolovski.

Related Articles

Uncategorized  | 03.01.2025
“The Government will respect all union contracts”
Macedonia  | 02.01.2025
“Instead of making us more European, the EU integration process was Balkanized”
Macedonia  | 02.01.2025
Mickoski will visit Washington during Trump’s inauguration