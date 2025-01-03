“The Government will respect all union contracts”

The Government will respect the union contracts undertaken by the previous Government, as well as absolutely following the contracts it is signing, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.



Of course that the Government will do its part in the contracts, even though that we inherited from the previous Government. We reached an agreement with the unions, we achieved a historic contract for the next 4 years, said prime Minister Mickoski.



The Prime Minister added that, in the coming period, the focus of the Government will be on structural reforms in the healthcare. Mickoski announced structural reforms in the badly managed system.