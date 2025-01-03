Mickoski: inspectors will react strongly against retailers who hiked prices ahead of the New Year reduction campaign

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski warned that the state market inspectors will respond strongly if retailers are caught increasing prices again, ahead of a price reduction campaign. This practice was prevalent ahead of the New Year price reduction campaign, meaning that after the measure went into effect, the hiked prices merely returned to their previous level.



I expect to see retailers continue to reduce the prices which they hiked before. We had to intervene and show them that we are serious in our intent. We can’t allow some merchants to achieve extra profits on the backs of the citizens, Mickoski said.



The Prime Minister added that retailers are doing very well and that there is no other explanation for their economic success, other than the deliberate price hike.