Disturbing day in court as member of Palevski’s group testified about the murders he carried out

In a highly disturbing testimony, Velibor Manev spoke at the Criminal Court today about the 2023 murder of 14 year old Vanja Gjorcevska.

Manev blamed businessman and political aggitator Ljupco Palevski of carrying out the murder, as part of his plan to kidnap businessmen for ranson. Manev said that Palevski threatened him and others in their group to go along with him, including having them dig a hole near Skopje where they were planning to keep their hostages until a ransom was paid.

The first murder was that of the elderly Pance Zezovski, whose car the group wanted to use. As the group, which included two other members, brought Zezovski to their hiding place, Palevski, without warning, shot the elderly man – Manev said. He added that he then tried to leave the group, but Palevski threatened his family.

Palevski was telling the group that he intends to have them kidnap a retired prominent businessman or a woman who could also be worth a ransom. Another member of the group, Bore Videvski, kidnapped the young girl instead, with Manev’s help. Manev testified that he and the fourth member – Kesisev, urged Palevski to release Vanja, but that Palevski killed her. Manev gave conflicting testimonies over whether Palevski was in contact with Vanja’s estranged father, who was also considered a suspect by the police.