The members of the Judicial Council have lost all credibility

The five members of the Judicial Council who were voted no-confidence by the Parliament do not have legitimacy to continue holding these positions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today. Even though the outcome of the vote is not binding, the Prime Minister is calling on the five SDSM and DUI appointed officials to resign, given the dismal state of the judiciary in the country.

The least I expect from them is to see them show moral responsibility and leave the positions they hold captive. The opinion of the Parliament was clear. They have lost all credibility, Mickoski said.

He pointed out to the most recent judicial scandals, such as the release of the son of a powerful DUI member of Parliament who is suspected of a huge corruption scandal worth over 160 million EUR from prison into house arrest as evidence that the judiciary is broken.