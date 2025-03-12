DUI appointed prosecutor suspected in the shocking release of the son of DUI member of Parliament charged in a major corruption case

Following the shocking decision of the state prosecutors to allow Asmir Jahoski into house arrest, political parties are raising questions about the political ties leading to this decision. Jahoski is suspected of a huge corruption scandal – the purchase of allegedly toxic oil for over 160 million EUR to fuel the TEC Negotino power plant.

Other persons involved in the scandal were ordered to be detained in the Sutka prison, but the prosecutors and the court were lenient toward the son of the powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski, allegedly because of his poor health and four children. Worries now grow that the rich and powerful Jahoski family will be able to intimidate witnesses, and there are even fears that Asmir may escape the country – like DUI official Artan Grubi already did, as did former head of the ESM energy company Vasko Kovacevski who is a co-defendent in this latest case.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he is shocked by the reports that the judiciary was pressured over this case.

These are alarming reports that I’m receiving. They involve the top person of a prosecutorial office. I’m shocked with the way this person acted and continues to act, Mickoski said.

He is believed to be referring to prosecutor Islam Abazi, head of the organized crime unit. Abazi was appointed to this position through the DUI party – he is from Zajas, the native village of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, and photographs of the two have circulated after his appointment.

Instead of ordering the strictest security measures possible, judges elected by SDSM and DUI released Jahoski in his home. This was done even though the list of defendants includes persons who have fled the country, such as Vasko Kovacevski. Still, the court believes that the remaining defendants will not escape? What has assured the court of this? Who will be held responsible if they do escape?, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.