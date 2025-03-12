Work finally begins on the Prespa border crossing with Greece

After 50 years, construction work finally began on the planned Markova Noga border crossing between Macedonia and Greece. The crossing will connect Resen and the region of lake Prespa with Kostur – at a section of the border that is considered the least connected.

This border crossing is another step to connect the two regions of Prespa, on the two sides of the border. I think this is a positive example for both countries and that this is the direction in which we should build relations between us, interconnected and in view of larger countries, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said.

EU and UNDP are contributing toward the opening of the crossing, that was long awaited and was announced shortly after the signing of the Prespa Treaty, but years later, little has been done to make it happen.