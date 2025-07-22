Fatmir Bytyqi from SDSM verbally assaulted a journalist who reported on his corruption

SDSM member of Parliament and former Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi attacked an unnamed journalist today from the podium of the Parliament. Bytyqi was speaking about the rebalancing of the budget, but the topics of his family corruption crept up, over a long running allegation that he influenced a 600,000 EUR contract awarded to his wife and the wife of the former head of the Intelligence Agency.

I said then to a quasi journalist from your side that if he can find the money, that someone actually took them, I will donate the entire 600,000 to his children, so they don’t grow up to be jerks like him, Bytyqi said.

The comment caused reactions from the opposite side of the Parliament. Representative Jane Micevski from VMRO-DPMNE said that it is visible how nervous and aggressive Bytyqi is, warning that “he will not avoid being held accountable for his actions”.