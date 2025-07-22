Mickoski and Kazanci Group sign memorandum for a billion EUR gas investment in Macedonia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski signed a memorandum with Kazanci Group from Turkey today, that will open the door for their energy investments in Macedonia worth a billion EUR. The Turkish company is looking into building gas fired energy plants in Macedonia, that will also serve to provide heating to Skopje and possibly another city.

This project will have practical and long term effects on our energy system. It includes three main components – development of new electricity generating capabilities, construction of a distribution network for natural gas and measures to enhance the stability of our gas supply. This goes beyond an infrastructure project – it touches on our security, stability and the economic future of the country. Energy is at the basis of all production, the functioning of our institutions and the normal lives of our citizens, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the contract will generate jobs and open new perspectives for our industry.

This cooperation is the result of our responsible approach, clear vision and stable governance. As a Government, we remain focused on the energy policies, not just in short term responses, but in a long term plan. At moments like these we are putting down the fundamentals of systemic change and it is important to remember that this is not an end goal, but the beginning of a process that will be governed carefully, responsibly and economically, said Mickoski.