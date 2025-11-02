Filipce announces changes in SDSM after local elections disaster

SDSM leader Venko Filipce announced changes in the leadership of the party – excluding himself – after the disastrous local elections outcome in which the party only won in six municipalities.

SDSM won in Centar today – the only major urban district that will be led by the party. SDSM candidates also won in the mining town of Makedonska Kamenica, as well as in the tiny rural municipality of Zrnovce, where their candidate won by 11 votes. This was enough for Filipce to insist that SDSM is still the second largest opposition party in the country – although SDSM is now surpassed by VLEN in the number of mayors.

We have already announced changes, in policies and personnel. We will determine what needs to be done here in the coming period, Filipce said, as rumors spread that some of the Vice Presidents of the party have already resigned. The once major party is set to hold meetings of its Executive and Central Committee, and also a Congress.

Filipce also accused the ruling coalition of exerting pressure on their candidates and activists.