Fire at the Drisla dump site could be planted

A significant fire broke out in the main garbage site in Skopje – Drisla – this afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched and there is no threat of the fire spreading beyond the grounds of the site. Stojance Angelov, head of DZS search and rescue bureau said that there are well grounded suspicions that the fire was planted.

“We had record high temperatures during the summer, and yet there was no self-started fire in Drisla”, Angelov said.

The capital was facing air pollution from Vardariste, an older and less regulated dump site, where fires broke out in the past week. This caused political protests ahead of the coming local elections.