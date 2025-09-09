 Skip to main content
10.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Fire at the Drisla dump site could be planted

Macedonia

09.09.2025

A significant fire broke out in the main garbage site in Skopje – Drisla – this afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched and there is no threat of the fire spreading beyond the grounds of the site. Stojance Angelov, head of DZS search and rescue bureau said that there are well grounded suspicions that the fire was planted.

“We had record high temperatures during the summer, and yet there was no self-started fire in Drisla”, Angelov said.

The capital was facing air pollution from Vardariste, an older and less regulated dump site, where fires broke out in the past week. This caused political protests ahead of the coming local elections.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 09.09.2025
Suspended prosecutors warn about an attempt to cover up a major scandal in the disgraced service
Macedonia  | 08.09.2025
Nikoloski: strong construction activity across the country
Macedonia  | 08.09.2025
Costa to Macedonia: EU remains committed to our share future and your European path