Independence Day address: Mickoski promises unbiased justice and economic growth

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, in today’s address on the occasion of Independence Day, pledged to ensure unbiased justice and a growing economy. Mickoski also referred to, as he said, a major failure that we as a state have had for almost three and a half decades of the existence of an independent Macedonian state, and that is the feeling of disappointment with the system.

In this address of mine, I am not talking to you about the party calculations of VMRO and SDSM, nor is my goal to look through the prism of party battles, but rather I am talking about the statesmanlike positions and analyses that all responsible people must have in their political analyses. This dissatisfaction with the system is primarily due to the unfair conduct of politics, the terribly painful transition, the very strong crime that has eaten away every strong pore in our society, the injustices that they have witnessed, the fact that many who led the state and decided on the fates of others were part of the criminal cancer that was eating away the state and laughing at the face of justice. And that is why there is the impression that the rich who earn dishonestly do not lie in prison.

And this must change, and justice should not make a difference who is from where, who comes from which political party and how much money who has, but whether they have broken the law or not, whether they have committed a crime or not. And those who think or pretend to be protected from responsibility should know – now or a little later justice will catch up with them, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister also addressed economic indicators and the living standards of citizens. He said that we face great challenges, but also great opportunities, and that the country is already making strides forward. He assessed that in the past year and a half, many things have been improved, new jobs are being created, and the economy is recovering.

I am aware that many people live very difficult lives and that they barely make ends meet in a month and that life is very expensive. And as I always point out – there is no magic wand to solve problems. I would like there to be, but I am stating the reality that we are fighting for a better life ourselves. But things are changing. In this year and a half of government, we have improved many things and laid the foundation and foundations for what should be a more beautiful, better and richer life for every single person. Patience and perseverance are needed. Macroeconomic indicators show that the economy is waking up and that we have a growth trend. But it takes time for the numbers that we now see in the statistical reports, which are extremely positive, to yield a real improvement in the standard of living and for the people to feel more money very soon, said Mickoski.

He pointed out that the coming year will be a year of economic success and a real better standard of living. Only with a healthy economy, said Mickoski, can we offer young people the prospect of a richer and more dignified life at home.

Only with richer families can we encourage every mother and every father to look forward to a new life. The vision is clear – Macedonia as a country where every family lives better than yesterday, and where the future is brighter, more stable and richer. That is the common goal we are moving towards and in which we believe, said Mickoski in his address at the central ceremony on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of independence.