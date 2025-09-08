Nikoloski: strong construction activity across the country

We have very strong construction activity all over the country, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski after the second section of the Kicevo-Ohrid highway.

Besides the 17 km long section from Klimeshtani to Ohrid, and we are also working with great momentum on the construction of the highways from Tetovo to Gostivar and from Gostivar to Bukojcani. I expect to open the first section of the highway from Prilep to Bitola next year, said Nikoloski.

He emphasized that from a forgotten and completely abandoned project, with the election of the VMRO-DPMNE Government, the construction of the highway from Ohrid to Kicevo is proceeding with great momentum and the results are visible, where 34 kilometers have been opened for traffic in two months.

We decided to build it and in less than two months we are opening the second section of the highway. In July, we opened the section from Vrbjani to Botun, 20 kilometers long, of which 17 are actively used. We have now opened the section from Klimeshtani to Ohrid, and with the connection to St. Paul the Apostle Airport and the 17 km stretch to Struga, 34 km of the highway are already in use. We expect to successively open the remaining 22 km from October until the end of next year. Unlike now, last year we were faced with a project that did not exist, practically there was no project,” said Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski.

In the section of the Tetovo-Gostivar and Gostivar-Bukojcani highways, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the projects are being implemented with the planned dynamics. As he announced, he expects the beginning of 2029 to have a complete highway and expressway connection from GP Deve Bair to GP Kjafasan.

We have started the bypass of Kriva Palanka, from Kriva Palanka to Stracin we already have an expressway, currently with the EU through the “Growth Plan” we are working from Stracin to Kumanovo also on an expressway. There, the expropriation has been completed, now we need to agree with the EU on the process of selecting a contractor. There is a highway from Kumanovo to Skopje, there is also a bypass of Skopje that is not in good condition, we will completely reconstruct it next year. There is already a highway from Skopje to Tetovo, Tetovo – Gostivar is being built, Gostivar-Bukojcani is being built, Bukojcani to Kicevo we expect offers by September 30th, Kicevo – Ohrid we are working on, so it is not unrealistic to expect the end of 2028, the beginning of 2029 we will have a highway or expressway from the Deve Bair border crossing with Bulgaria to Kafasan with Albania- Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski added.

Optimism is also seen in the construction of the highway from Prilep to Bitola, where he announced that the first 11 km are expected to be put into traffic next year, that is, by the second half of 2027 that highway will be completely done.