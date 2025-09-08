Costa to Macedonia: EU remains committed to our share future and your European path

European Council President Antonio Costa, who recently visited Bulgaria, said that the “EU remains committed to our share future and to (North) Macedonia’s European path”.

Costa congratulated Macedonia on its 34th independence day with his social media message, also extending “heartfelt congratulations to its people and authorities”. During his visit to Bulgaria, Costa said that it’s reasonable that Macedonia is given some guarantees that Bulgaria will not make new demands if Macedonia meets its current demand to change its Constitution.