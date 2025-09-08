 Skip to main content
09.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 9 September 2025

Costa to Macedonia: EU remains committed to our share future and your European path

Macedonia

08.09.2025

European Council President Antonio Costa, who recently visited Bulgaria, said that the “EU remains committed to our share future and to (North) Macedonia’s European path”.

Costa congratulated Macedonia on its 34th independence day with his social media message, also extending “heartfelt congratulations to its people and authorities”. During his visit to Bulgaria, Costa said that it’s reasonable that Macedonia is given some guarantees that Bulgaria will not make new demands if Macedonia meets its current demand to change its Constitution.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 08.09.2025
Independence Day address: Mickoski promises unbiased justice and economic growth
Macedonia  | 08.09.2025
Nikoloski: strong construction activity across the country
World  | 08.09.2025
Orban: EU faces disintegration