Orban: EU faces disintegration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the next EU budget could be its last and that the Union can face disintegration, unless it changes the way it operates.

I believe that the European Union has currently entered a state of disintegration. And if this continues, and the probability of that is quite high, the EU will go down in history as a sad outcome of a noble experiment. If everything continues as it is, I consider it completely impossible to adopt a joint budget after 2035. The EU must be reorganized to avoid its collapse, Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister added that the divisions in the EU are made worse over the issue of Ukraine. According to Orban, Ukraine can’t be made an EU member, and will likely have to face partition into a Russian, demilitarized and a Ukrainian part.