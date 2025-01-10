“For the first time an infrastructure project was completed on time, built under rain, cold and at night”

The Stracin – Kriva Palanka expressway is the first time Macedonia completed an infrastructure project on time, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister aleksandar Nikoloski during a TV interview.

It’s a remarkable project with four lanes, that will allow speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour, will energize the eastern part of the country and will serve as the main transportation corridor with Bulgaria. I expect to see factories and plants pop up along the route that will provide jobs for the young people, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister spoke about the challenges of the project, where one of the contractors withdrew entirely and the others had difficulties keeping their workers and oversight engineers.

For the first time we performed paving during low temperatures, which completely changed the dynamism of the project. We worked in three shifts, under lights and during rain – with adequate protective gear. And we will keep this pace up in 2025″, said Nikoloski.