Foreign Ministers Mucunski and Georgiev meet in Munich, the Bulgarian side announces additional demands down the road

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski met with his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev today, during the Munich Security Conference. According to the Ministry’s press release, Minister Mucunski expressed regret that the relations between the two countries remain burdened by bilateral disputes which continue to be an “unprincipled obstacle” on Macedonia’s path toward its EU integration.

The Minister emphasized that all open issues should be resolved in a frank manner, through dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, because the good-neighborly relations also include support for the European integrations as a strategic direction of the country. Minister Mucunski also raised the issue about the respect of rights and freedoms of the members of the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria and emphasized the need that Bulgaria implements the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, the statement adds.

Georgiev, on the other hand, said that Bulgaria sees the inclusion of the Bulgarian community in the Macedonian Constitution as just the first step that will allow Macedonia to open accession talks. This is precisely what Macedonia fears – that meeting the current Bulgarian demand will only lead to a list of additional demands.