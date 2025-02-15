Frosina’s sister calls citizens to support a gathering in her sister’s memory

A large protest is planned for Sunday in Skopje by the family of Frosina Kulakova, who was killed by a reckless driver on January 29th in Skopje.

Rosica Kulakova, Frosina’s sister, today endorsed the initiative and said that she will join the gathering of citizens walking from the site of the tragedy to the Parliament, Government building and the main courthouse. In her call for protests, she particularly focused on the judicial branch, considering that the driver who killed Frosina was supposed to be in jail for a drug trafficking offense.

The backlog in our society is in the judiciary. We need them to understand that they are part of the people. We demand that the judiciary stops defending the dishonest among their ranks, as we believe that not all judges and prosecutors are the same, Rosica Kulakova said in her statement.

She added that she expects the Parliament to get actively involved in changing the laws and monitoring their implementation and this will be the message sent out from the gathering in front of the Parliament building. As for the Government, Rosica Kulakova said that the family is grateful for the support it has received and is not protesting against the Government, but wants its continued support and openness to the questions that will arise from the protests. To avoid any politization of the protests, Kulakova said that she expects the same from the opposition as well.