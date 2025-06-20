 Skip to main content
21.06.2025
Saturday, 21 June 2025

Former Oncology Clinic directors ordered into detention

Macedonia

20.06.2025

The Skopje Appeals Court ordered the two former directors of the Oncology Clinic in Skopje, Nino Vasev and Nehat Nuhi, to be sent into detention. The two were previously given house arrest, which caused anger in the public, given the shocking details of the case, with widespread abuse of procurement of chemotherapy drugs and deliberate denial of drugs to cancer patients.

Additionally, half a dozen doctors are charged with the improper treatment of the cancer patients, giving them placebos instead of the chemo drugs, and the sale of the expensive drugs on the black market. Prosecutors asked for detention to prevent the closely knit group of perpetrators from communicating and possibly intimidating witnesses and destroying evidence.

