UK could liberalize its visa regime for Macedonia

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Macedonia is in talks with the United Kingdom to finally have the visa regime liberalized.

According to Nikoloski, serious talks are on-going to have three categories of citizens, covering about 80 percent of the population, be allowed to travel visa free to the UK. Macedonians currently face strict conditions and have to get pricy visas in order to visit to United Kingdom.

The possibility to liberalize the regime comes after the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement.