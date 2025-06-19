 Skip to main content
19.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 19 June 2025

UK could liberalize its visa regime for Macedonia

Macedonia

19.06.2025

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Macedonia is in talks with the United Kingdom to finally have the visa regime liberalized.

According to Nikoloski, serious talks are on-going to have three categories of citizens, covering about 80 percent of the population, be allowed to travel visa free to the UK. Macedonians currently face strict conditions and have to get pricy visas in order to visit to United Kingdom.

The possibility to liberalize the regime comes after the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 19.06.2025
Kocani Council member from SDSM attacked a colleague, hit a woman with a bottle
Macedonia  | 19.06.2025
Macedonian Village complex reopens after seven years of neglect
Macedonia  | 19.06.2025
SDSM could win between zero and three mayoral seats