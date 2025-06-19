Kocani Council member from SDSM attacked a colleague, hit a woman with a bottle

A clerk in the municipality of Kocani was injured today in the shocking attack carried out by Council member Aki Akiov.

The Council member who comes from the SDSM party launched a heated argument from the podium in the city that is still reeling from the Pulse nightclub tragedy. At one point he tried to assault another local official. Mayor Venko Krstevski, who was appointed by the Council after the tragedy, tried to restrain his political ally. Akiov then grabbed a bottle and threw it full force at his opponent, hitting a female clerk.

VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM to remove Akiov from its party.