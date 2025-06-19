 Skip to main content
Macedonian Village complex reopens after seven years of neglect

Macedonia

19.06.2025

The Macedonian Village complex, built near the St. Pantelejmon monastery in Skopje, was reopened today after years of neglect.

The complex depicts houses built in the style of various Macedonian regions and the traditional arts and crafts, along with restaurants serving traditional dishes. It was imagined as a tourism attraction, but it was abandoned under the SDSM – DUI government.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski attended its re-opening today. The goal is to continue where the project left off, and after seven years turn the site into a place that tourists will be happy to visit.

