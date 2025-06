VMRO-DPMNE expects a convincing victory at the coming local elections, and projects it could leave SDSM with 0 to 3 mayoral seats, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. Nikoloski was responding to claims from SDSM leader Venko Filipce that VMRO is losing ground in the public.

We will have better results compared to the last local elections, which were very good for us. It is not unrealistic to see the opposition between 0 and, at the most, three seats, Nikoloski said.