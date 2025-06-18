Prime Minister reminds Government officials not to get carried away

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski urged the officials of his party not to forget where they come from and not to get carried away with their positions.

Officials must not forget that the cobblestones in the villages are more real, more authentic and softer than the carpets in expensive hotels and offices. In every historical struggle, and especially in that of our people, which has lasted for decades, the key to success lies in unity and awareness of the responsibility we bear as the heirs of our country. We are not here to fight for seats or power, but to create true values ​​that will remain forever and be recognized by future generations., Mickoski said during the celebration of VMRO DPMNE’s 35th birthday, which took place in Bitola at the ancient city of Heraclea.

The Prime Minister reminded the hundreds of party leaders and supporters of the modest origin of VMRO-DPMNE and many of its supporters.

From humble beginnings, through difficult moments, to the position of Prime Minister, my guiding principle has always been the love for my homeland and the desire to leave a better future for my children and all Macedonian families. I believe in you, I believe in the people, I believe in Macedonia. Our idea does not stop, our will is not broken, and the best is yet to come. Together, with honest work and a heart full of hope, we will build the Macedonia we deserve, Mickoski added.