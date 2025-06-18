 Skip to main content
19.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 19 June 2025

Mickoski: Filipce spied on us in Athens

Macedonia

18.06.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called out SDSM leader Venko Filipce for using a conference in Athens to attack the Macedonian Government. During a far left gathering in Greece, Filipce said that the Macedonian Government is autocratic and right wing.

Those who are supposed to be keepers of national interests can’t be allowed to spy on us abroad. They best not think that they will come back to power by promising more concessions, degradations and humiliations. The people are aware and will not allow to be fooled again. What Filipce did in Athens only reminded us that spying on your own country must not be forgotten. What Filipce did in Athens is the same with what Zaev did in Athens and Sofia, Mickoski said.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 17.06.2025
Custom made gloves for burn injuries delivered to Kocani
Sport  | 16.06.2025
Handball: Greek AEK suspended for two years after refusing to face Alkaloid
Macedonia  | 15.06.2025
VMRO calls on state prosecutors to investigate why did Venko Filipce receive a luxury car from a Zaev company that won major mining contracts