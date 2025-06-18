Mickoski: Filipce spied on us in Athens

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski called out SDSM leader Venko Filipce for using a conference in Athens to attack the Macedonian Government. During a far left gathering in Greece, Filipce said that the Macedonian Government is autocratic and right wing.

Those who are supposed to be keepers of national interests can’t be allowed to spy on us abroad. They best not think that they will come back to power by promising more concessions, degradations and humiliations. The people are aware and will not allow to be fooled again. What Filipce did in Athens only reminded us that spying on your own country must not be forgotten. What Filipce did in Athens is the same with what Zaev did in Athens and Sofia, Mickoski said.