 Skip to main content
26.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Former top Agriculture Ministry officials charged with corruption

Macedonia

25.11.2025

A former Deputy Agriculture Minister, a former director of the strategic reserves bureau and several former officials in the bureau are charged with abuse. Police raided homes and offices in Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo today to gather evidence about the case that goes back to 2021 and 2022.

The suspects are charged with allowing, with the help of a hired evaluator, a write-off of 1,5 million tons of wheat and 500 tons of barley from the reserves, that caused damage to the public coffers of almost 800,000 EUR. Skopje state prosecutors are leading the investigation.

Related Articles

Uncategorized  | 24.11.2025
Kedev: the public fund can’t keep paying without checking why the number of interventions has doubled or tripled
Macedonia  | 23.11.2025
VMRO: judge loyal to SDSM wants to reduce the pensions
Macedonia  | 21.11.2025
Mickoski: EU accession should be done on the merit, not based on bilateral disputes