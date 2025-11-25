Former top Agriculture Ministry officials charged with corruption

A former Deputy Agriculture Minister, a former director of the strategic reserves bureau and several former officials in the bureau are charged with abuse. Police raided homes and offices in Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo today to gather evidence about the case that goes back to 2021 and 2022.

The suspects are charged with allowing, with the help of a hired evaluator, a write-off of 1,5 million tons of wheat and 500 tons of barley from the reserves, that caused damage to the public coffers of almost 800,000 EUR. Skopje state prosecutors are leading the investigation.