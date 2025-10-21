Government orders review of Skopje city hall as trash was deliberately left in the streets during the election campaign

A day after the local elections, the Government instructed the Interior Ministry and a number of health and sanitation inspection bodies to conduct a coordinated review of the work of the Skopje communal hygiene utility company (KHS). The decision comes after the complete failure of KHS to perform its duties over the past weeks, apparently under instructions from outgoing Mayor Danela Arsovska. Piles of garbage can be seen throughout the city, especially in municipalities where ran by mayors from the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, who have blamed Arsovska of deliberately trying to create a crisis during the elections.

The Interior Ministry, along with the other relevant institutions, is tasked to work in accordance with its legal competences and review the work of KHS and the Mayor of the City of Skopje, in connection with the failure to collect communal waste that has caused hazards to public health.

Arsovska, who has lately allied with the DUI party, responded with one of her usual angry social media statements blaming VMRO officials in non-executive positions in KHS, such as the Management Board, of being to blame for the crisis.