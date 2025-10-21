Vehicles linked to the REK Bitola corruption scandal seized in Serbia

State prosecutors have worked with the Serbian authorities to freeze property in Serbia, owned by a key suspect in the major corruption scandal involving the REK Bitola coal plant. The statement from the office of the Bitola state prosecutors does not include the name of the suspect, but it’s widely reported that it is businessman Borce Markovski, owner of the Markovski Company that has received major contracts from REK Bitola to mine coal and perform other services, and has hired companies owned by the Zaev clan as subcontractors.

The order covers 10 cargo vehicles in Serbia worth about half a million EUR owned by a company linked to Markovski. He is banned from selling the vehicles, which are believed to have been bought with income from suspicious contracts awarded by REK Bitola. Serbian authorities have approved the request.