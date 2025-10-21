High Government delegation is in London for the Western Balkans summit

A high level delegation of the Macedonian Government, led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, is in London for the Western Balkans – Berlin Process summit. The visit will include a reception with King Charles and a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In just 5-6 months we will have the honor that Prime Minister Mickoski meets with Prime Minister Starmer, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who negotiated the strategic partnership agreement with the UK that opens the doors to billions in infrastructure investments in Macedonia.

Nikoloski said that work is proceeding well on the Corridor 10 fast railroad line, and preparations are made for the construction of hospitals in Stip, Tetovo and Kicevo, that will be supported by the funds made available by the UK.