Interior Minister Toskovski begins campaign to prevent defrauding of elderly persons

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski launched a campaign to warn elderly citizens not to fall for phone frauds.

A particularly ugly type of fraud that is being used lately is to call elderly persons, and tell them that a family member was in a bad car crash. The caller presents himself as a lawyer or a doctor, and lies to the victim that the family member caused the accident, killed or injured someone, and will spend a lot of time in prison unless money are paid quickly to botch the investigation.

The fraudsters are trying to fool elderly people. We are meeting with retirees, informing them of this type of fraud and telling them to immediately end any such calls and under no circumstances give any money, but instead notify the police, Toskovski said.

16 such cases were investigated in the first half of the year, and 40 in total over the past five years. Sixteen persons are charged with these incidents.