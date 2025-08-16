VMRO blames SDSM of awarding EU Erasmus funds to one of its top propagandists

VMRO-DPMNE accused the SDSM party appointed leadership of the European education exchange program Erasmus+ of using the funds to pay off activists and propagandists of the party. One of them, notorious former Interior Minister Ljubomir Frckoski, was involved in a 200,000 EUR grant awarded through Erasmus.

When it was led by Lidija Dimova and Zoran Zaev, Erasmus+ awarded 200,000 EUR to a project in which Frckoski competed. For years, Frckoski is the loudest protege of SDS, used to say the things that the party is thinking, but doesn’t want to associate with publicly. Whenever someone needs to be assaulted, insulted or denounced, they use Frckoski. SDS used Erasmus+ to pay off judges, professors and quasi experts, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Valentin Manasievski.

Previously, the party disclosed that 120,000 EUR in Erasmus funds were given Lazar Nanev, member of the Judicial Council, who applied through an NGO group. The judge from Kavadarci was removed from his position after it was revealed that he exchanged 90 phone calls with a suspect in a case who he released from criminal responsibility.