Orban: the world is a safer place following the Trump – Putin meeting

The world is a safer place following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has long advocated ending the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

For years we witnessed how the two most powerful nuclear forces were dismantling the foundations of their cooperation and exchanged tough messages. This practice is over. The world today is a safer place than it was yesterday, Orban said.

The meeting in Alaska ended with agreement between the two parties to push for a peace treaty, and to have Ukrainian President Zelensky in Washington early next week.